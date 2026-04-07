Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 178.5% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,681.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 594,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 560,755 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 856,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 333,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.