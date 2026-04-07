Citizens Jmp Upgrades Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) to “Outperform”

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 0.1%

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

RKLB stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rocket Lab has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 96,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $8,311,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 292,529 shares in the company, valued at $25,327,160.82. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $3,095,502.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,289,097.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 341,949 shares of company stock worth $25,923,913 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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