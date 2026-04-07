Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,912 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31,250.0% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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