fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUBO. Zacks Research cut fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

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fuboTV Stock Up 24.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FUBO opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.37. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 177.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in fuboTV by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

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