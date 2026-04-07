Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMQ. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.67.

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Trilogy Metals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TMQ opened at C$5.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.19. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$15.21. The stock has a market cap of C$921.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

In other news, insider Olav Langelaar bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$78,880. This represents a 54.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

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Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

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