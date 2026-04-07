Robert W. Baird Raises Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $100.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

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Diodes Stock Up 7.3%

DIOD stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Diodes has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $81.71.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Diodes news, insider Jin Zhao sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $31,074.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,316.20. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,795,180.35. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,213. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Diodes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

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Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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