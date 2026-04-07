Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,240 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $427.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

About SPDR Gold Shares

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.