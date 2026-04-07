Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $1,050.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQIX. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.27.

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Equinix Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,016.08 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $1,016.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $931.21 and a 200 day moving average of $836.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $293,162.95. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,105,226.86. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,444,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its position in Equinix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Equinix by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 483,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,193,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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