Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas Exane

Research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aegon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

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Aegon Stock Up 0.2%

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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