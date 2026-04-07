Salesforce Inc. (CRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 23rd

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a 5.8% increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Salesforce has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Salesforce to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

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Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $185.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $174.57 and a 1 year high of $296.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

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Salesforce Company Profile

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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