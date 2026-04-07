Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $424.00 by Analysts at President Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at President Capital from $500.00 to $424.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. President Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

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Tesla Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $352.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.69, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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