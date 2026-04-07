Robinhood Asset Management LLC Invests $23.29 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,291,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IWB opened at $361.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

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