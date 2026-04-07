Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $151.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIX
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences
In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Key Neurocrine Biosciences News
Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands Neurocrine’s commercial footprint by adding VYKAT XR (first/only FDA treatment for hyperphagia in Prader‑Willi Syndrome) and creates a three‑product commercial portfolio alongside INGREZZA® and CRENESSITY®. This supports long‑term revenue diversification. Neurocrine to Acquire Soleno Therapeutics, Expanding Its Endocrinology and Rare Disease Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $199, signaling bullish analyst conviction that the deal meaningfully increases upside despite a near‑term pipeline lull. Neurocrine Biosciences: Vykat XR Acquisition Unlocks Diversified Growth and Upside Potential Despite Near-Term Pipeline Lull
- Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $185 target, reinforcing that some buy‑side analysts view the acquisition as value‑creating. Needham & Company Reaffirms Buy on Neurocrine
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal mechanics: Neurocrine will pay $53.00 per Soleno share in an all‑cash transaction valued at about $2.9 billion; a conference call was held to discuss terms. These are execution/funding facts investors will monitor. Neurocrine to buy Soleno Therapeutics for $2.9 billion
- Neutral Sentiment: Market validation for the premium: Soleno shares jumped strongly on the deal, highlighting investor appetite for Soleno’s assets and the strategic rationale for Neurocrine. Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Soars 32% on $2.9-Billion Merger
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: BMO kept a Hold and a $140 target, flagging long‑term execution risks for Ingrezza and orphan market rollouts that could offset acquisition benefits. Balanced View on Neurocrine Biosciences: Favorable Soleno Acquisition Prospects Offset by Long-Term Ingrezza and Orphan Market Execution Risks
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term headwinds: Neurocrine’s stock initially dropped on the announcement (acquirer sell‑off is common after M&A news) as investors digest the $2.9B cash outlay, integration risk and near‑term pipeline cadence. This Pharma Stock Is Surging 40%. Neurocrine Is Buying It in $2.9 Billion Deal.
- Negative Sentiment: M&A call/transcript and analyst commentary highlight execution and integration questions investors should track (commercial roll‑out for VYKAT XR, orphan market uptake, and funding). Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) M&A Call Transcript
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.
The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.
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