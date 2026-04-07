Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $151.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Key Neurocrine Biosciences News

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Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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