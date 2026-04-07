The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $458.00 to $448.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Stephens lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.67.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $364.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.28 and its 200 day moving average is $382.60. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.00, for a total transaction of $107,341.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,256. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,727 shares of company stock worth $19,786,132 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

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Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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