Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $62.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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