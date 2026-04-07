Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Peer Perform” Rating for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLNO. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

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Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.21 and a beta of -2.81.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Soleno Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for $53.00 per share in cash (~$2.9 billion), a ~34% premium to pre-announcement levels; Neurocrine says VYKAT XR strengthens its rare-disease portfolio and a conference call was scheduled to discuss the transaction. Neurocrine to acquire Soleno (BusinessWire)

Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for $53.00 per share in cash (~$2.9 billion), a ~34% premium to pre-announcement levels; Neurocrine says VYKAT XR strengthens its rare-disease portfolio and a conference call was scheduled to discuss the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in SLNO was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine market response that preceded the takeover disclosure and limited intraday liquidity around the news.

Trading in SLNO was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine market response that preceded the takeover disclosure and limited intraday liquidity around the news. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class-action lawsuits and law-firm solicitations have been filed or announced alleging that Soleno misstated or concealed risks around its DCCR/VYKAT XR program; firms (Rosen, Hagens Berman, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, Gross, DJS and others) are soliciting lead plaintiffs with a May 5 deadline. This litigation creates legal risk, potential settlement costs and distraction for management. Investor alert / class action (GlobeNewswire)

Multiple securities class-action lawsuits and law-firm solicitations have been filed or announced alleging that Soleno misstated or concealed risks around its DCCR/VYKAT XR program; firms (Rosen, Hagens Berman, Bronstein, Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, Gross, DJS and others) are soliciting lead plaintiffs with a May 5 deadline. This litigation creates legal risk, potential settlement costs and distraction for management. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder-rights firms and advisors are investigating whether the $53 per-share deal is fair to Soleno public shareholders and whether the board fulfilled fiduciary duties — these fairness probes can lead to litigation or demands that delay closing or alter terms. Fairness investigation (Halper Sadeh / BusinessWire)

Several shareholder-rights firms and advisors are investigating whether the $53 per-share deal is fair to Soleno public shareholders and whether the board fulfilled fiduciary duties — these fairness probes can lead to litigation or demands that delay closing or alter terms. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has soured: Cantor Fitzgerald cut SLNO to “hold” and trimmed its price target to $53 (now aligned with the deal price) and Lifesci Capital downgraded from “strong-buy” to “hold.” These downgrades can dampen buying interest absent a higher bid or strategic alternative. Cantor Fitzgerald downgrade (Benzinga) Lifesci downgrade (Zacks)

Analyst sentiment has soured: Cantor Fitzgerald cut SLNO to “hold” and trimmed its price target to $53 (now aligned with the deal price) and Lifesci Capital downgraded from “strong-buy” to “hold.” These downgrades can dampen buying interest absent a higher bid or strategic alternative. Negative Sentiment: Soleno voluntarily withdrew its EU marketing application for the Prader–Willi hyperphagia treatment (VYKAT XR), which could limit near-term international expansion and reduces the product’s addressable market outside the U.S. EU application withdrawal (TipRanks)

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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