Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $274.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.57.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $236.74 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $570.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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