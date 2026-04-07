Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Fiserv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.59.

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Fiserv Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $221.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,507,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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