Wolfe Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $325.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.22.

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Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $196.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.30. Humana has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 460.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 26.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

About Humana

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Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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