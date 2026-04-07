Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) recently:
- 3/18/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2026 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.
The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.
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