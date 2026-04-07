iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Position Raised by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 140,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 388,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 266,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

AGG stock opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

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