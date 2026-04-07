CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

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CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $3,740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 165,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,876.28. This represents a 35.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,165.80. This represents a 20.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 188,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,454,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 437.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 121.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

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CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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