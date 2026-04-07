Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,125,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $427.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $509.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares News Roundup

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

See Also

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