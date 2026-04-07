Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

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iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.5%

BATS ITA opened at $225.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $250.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

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