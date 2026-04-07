Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,774 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $31,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 746.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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