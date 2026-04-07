Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $8.79 Million Position in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC – Free Report) by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.20% of Science Applications International worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

More Science Applications International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Science Applications International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2028 EPS to $10.33 (from $10.16) and set FY2029 at $11.32 — a bullish revision to long‑range earnings that can support higher valuation assumptions.

Zacks raised FY2028 EPS to $10.33 (from $10.16) and set FY2029 at $11.32 — a bullish revision to long‑range earnings that can support higher valuation assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted several quarter estimates (examples: Q3 2028 to $2.84 from $2.72; Q3 2027 to $2.53; Q1 2027 to $2.23), signalling incremental upside to near‑term profitability expectations.

Zacks lifted several quarter estimates (examples: Q3 2028 to $2.84 from $2.72; Q3 2027 to $2.53; Q1 2027 to $2.23), signalling incremental upside to near‑term profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating on SAIC — the firm increased earnings models but did not upgrade the stock, which limits the strength of a buy signal.

Zacks maintained a “Hold” rating on SAIC — the firm increased earnings models but did not upgrade the stock, which limits the strength of a buy signal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut a couple of near‑term quarter forecasts (Q4 2027 to $2.45 from $2.58; Q1 2028 to $2.37 from $2.43), indicating some quarter‑to‑quarter softness or model uncertainty.

Zacks cut a couple of near‑term quarter forecasts (Q4 2027 to $2.45 from $2.58; Q1 2028 to $2.37 from $2.43), indicating some quarter‑to‑quarter softness or model uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: AmericanBankingNews published a “Critical Review” of SAIC, which could weigh on sentiment among retail/income investors. Article Title

AmericanBankingNews published a “Critical Review” of SAIC, which could weigh on sentiment among retail/income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Another AmericanBankingNews piece reviews SAIC alongside Grid Dynamics — generally informational and unlikely to move the stock materially unless it surfaces new operational concerns. Article Title

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company’s core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC’s work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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