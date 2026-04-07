America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at New Street Research

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.60) on shares of America Movil in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Santander lowered shares of America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of America Movil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

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America Movil Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMX stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. America Movil has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.71.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of America Movil by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,376,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,838 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of America Movil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,703,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,626 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of America Movil by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,433,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of America Movil by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,493 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,252,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil

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América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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