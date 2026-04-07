Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NASDAQ:PAA) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NASDAQ:PAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Plains All American Pipeline has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 110.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PAA opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plains All American Pipeline ( NASDAQ:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAA. Truist Financial began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company that provides midstream services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company’s core activities include gathering, transporting, storing and marketing hydrocarbons, using an integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, rail and truck transloading facilities. Plains also offers logistics and marketing services that connect upstream producers with refiners, traders and export markets.

Plains owns and operates a portfolio of pipeline and terminal assets concentrated in major U.S.

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