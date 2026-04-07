Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $825,000 in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.6% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 2.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.0%

HUBB opened at $499.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $497.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.30. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $300.77 and a twelve month high of $533.80.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,143,647.40. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $2,330,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,012.80. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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