Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 7th (AA, ABG, ABX, AEIS, AIG, AKAM, AMGN, AMZN, AN, APLE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $78.00 to $96.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $235.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Abacus Global Management (NYSE:ABX)

had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $78.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $90.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $114.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $360.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $283.00 to $288.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $146.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.50 to $57.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $233.00 to $213.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BNY (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.50 to $130.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $70.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $122.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $339.00 to $374.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $333.00 to $356.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $357.00 to $362.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its target price increased by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $68.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $125.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $100.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $8.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $44.00 to $46.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $81.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $98.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $143.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $68.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.50 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,400. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target raised by Wedbush to $24.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $385.00 to $380.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $118.00 to $123.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $455.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price cut by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $843.00 to $839.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $940.00 to $891.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 990 to GBX 950. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $16.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $206.00 to $227.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by BNP Paribas Exane from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $154.00 to $158.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,922 to GBX 2,120. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $274.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $240.00 to $244.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $340.00 to $328.00. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $22.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $117.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $370.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $489.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $99.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $67.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $187.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $244.50 to $231.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $192.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $151.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Noble (NYSE:NE) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $89.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $216.00 to $188.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $313.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $314.00 to $313.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $350.00 to $355.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $292.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $186.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $41.00 to $42.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $226.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $251.00 to $237.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Corporation from $275.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $109.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $7.50 to $8.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $458.00 to $448.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $220.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLB (NYSE:SLB) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $580.00 to $556.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price raised by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $14.00 to $17.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $51.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $327.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by President Capital from $500.00 to $424.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $405.00 to $411.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $96.00 to $98.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $42.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.50 to $91.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

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