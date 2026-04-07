Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.77 and last traded at GBX 16.63, with a volume of 794357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25.

Star Energy Group Trading Up 9.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.93. The company has a market capitalization of £21.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ross Glover bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £960. Also, insider Frances Ward bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £960. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.