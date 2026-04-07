BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 95,389 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.54.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc (NYSE: MUA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.
The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.
Further Reading
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