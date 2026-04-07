BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 211,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 95,389 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.54.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

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BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 82.8% during the third quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 212.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc (NYSE: MUA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

Further Reading

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