Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.16 and last traded at GBX 35.20, with a volume of 703897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50.

Team Internet Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.37. The company has a market cap of £88.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

About Team Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients. The Online Marketing segment offers privacy-safe AI-based customer journeys that help online consumers make informed choices. It also sells domain names to registrants and license registry management platform.

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