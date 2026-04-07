Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Lowered to $246.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $217.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,059. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $908,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,778.72. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $864,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,552,814.40. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,205 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,887,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,498 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,244.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,670,000 after buying an additional 1,042,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $269,394,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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