Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Stock Price

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

BOW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research raised Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

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Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. 37,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,699. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $751.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Bowhead Specialty by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 133,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 43,029 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Bowhead Specialty by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 269,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 181,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 536,817 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 138.1% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 121,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 73.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,412,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 597,191 shares in the last quarter.

About Bowhead Specialty

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Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

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