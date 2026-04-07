Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.4260, with a volume of 94908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $586.96 million, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 116.28%.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 161.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is a specialized materials and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces high-performance composite structures, engineered laminates and specialty adhesives for aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes advanced honeycomb cores, composite assemblies, dielectric and high-reliability circuit materials, as well as structural and bonding solutions that meet demanding performance and weight requirements.

The company operates through two principal segments.

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