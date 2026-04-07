Analysts Offer Predictions for Aether Q1 Earnings

Aether Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aether in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Aether’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aether in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aether currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Aether Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATHR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 3,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,558. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.60. Aether has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80.

Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Aether had a negative return on equity of 124.43% and a negative net margin of 301.54%.

Aether Company Profile

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We are an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders through our flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools, with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of our team of evidenced-based trading veterans, we aim to provide our Users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets.

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