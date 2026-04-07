Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fujitsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 550,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 397,042 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FJTSY. UBS Group raised Fujitsu to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fujitsu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Fujitsu Stock Down 0.5%

Fujitsu Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

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Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

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