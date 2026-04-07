Noble Financial Raises Earnings Estimates for Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Direct Digital in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will earn ($10.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($30.22). The consensus estimate for Direct Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share.

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Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($22.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.58) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($29.88) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRCT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Direct Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Digital

Direct Digital Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 21,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $424,242.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.04. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $67.65.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direct Digital stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Direct Digital worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

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Direct Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: DRCT) is a provider of cloud-based marketing software and services tailored to mortgage lenders and real estate professionals. The company’s integrated platform is designed to help its clients generate, nurture and convert leads through customer relationship management (CRM), automated marketing campaigns, customizable websites and digital content delivery. By combining proprietary tools with expert support, Direct Digital enables users to streamline workflows, improve customer engagement and drive growth in competitive markets.

The company’s flagship offerings include a CRM system that centralizes prospect and client data, marketing automation that triggers timely email and digital campaigns, and website solutions that are optimized for lead capture and search-engine visibility.

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