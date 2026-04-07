Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.49% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $121.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 144,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $114.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, Director Louis Goldberg bought 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,038.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

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Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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