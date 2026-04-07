Analysts Offer Predictions for Rezolve AI FY2026 Earnings

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Securities dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Rezolve AI in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

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RZLV has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. iA Financial set a $14.00 price target on Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

Shares of Rezolve AI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,563,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,326,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Rezolve AI has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLV. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rezolve AI by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

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Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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