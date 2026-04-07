Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Price

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKR. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $153.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,923,950. This represents a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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