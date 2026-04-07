Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACGL. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.14. 705,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,889. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220. This trade represents a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,987,000 after buying an additional 171,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,168,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 160,326 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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