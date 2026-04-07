Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.04, with a volume of 1834292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Wildcat Petroleum Trading Up 14.3%

The stock has a market cap of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.07.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

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Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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