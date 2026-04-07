Q1 Earnings Forecast for CVE:SCZ Issued By Atrium Research

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Atrium Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

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Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of SCZ stock traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.19. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$975.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.71.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

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