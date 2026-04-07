AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 1,561,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,304,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 4.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 986.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 550,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 612,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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