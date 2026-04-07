Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 361,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 233,941 shares.The stock last traded at $3.57 and had previously closed at $3.67.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

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About Porsche Automobil

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Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company’s core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.

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