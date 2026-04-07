Zacks Research Has Negative View of Lennar FY2027 Earnings

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.12. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.14.

Lennar Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,543. Lennar has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). Lennar had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

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About Lennar

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Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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