Q2 Earnings Forecast for VolitionRX Issued By HC Wainwright

VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of VolitionRX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VolitionRX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VolitionRX’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

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VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

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VolitionRX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 2,639,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683,380. The company has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.33. VolitionRX has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRX during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in VolitionRX by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67,848 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in VolitionRX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VolitionRX by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 232,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VolitionRX

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VolitionRX, traded as VNRX on the NYSE American exchange, is a pioneering life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Utilizing proprietary technology to analyze circulating nucleosomes in blood samples, the company’s platform identifies disease-specific epigenetic and biochemical signatures. By offering blood-based screening solutions, VolitionRX aims to deliver alternatives to invasive, costly and time-consuming procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis.

The company’s flagship product suite, branded as Nu.Q, comprises assays designed to detect biomarkers associated with a range of malignancies, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancers, as well as other systemic conditions.

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