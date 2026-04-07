Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 and last traded at GBX 2.20. Approximately 15,020,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 2,705,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95.

Genflow Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.87.

Genflow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK based biotech company with R&D facilities in Belgium and a US office in Cambridge, MA, driven by one mission: to deliver therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process in humans and dogs.

The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.

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